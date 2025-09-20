Tickets on sale for ‘Murder at Gatsby Manor’ murder mystery dinner in Hennepin

Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com Tickets are now available for Putnam County Community Theatre’s murder mystery dinner, “Murder at Gatsby Manor,” set for Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Putnam County Conservation District, 4526 E 1000th St. (Matthew Apgar)

Tickets are now available for Putnam County Community Theatre’s murder mystery dinner, “Murder at Gatsby Manor,” set for Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Putnam County Conservation District, 4526 E 1000th St.

The 1920s-themed event includes a catered dinner by Bernardi’s, a cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle. Attendees can mingle with socialites and try to solve the murder mystery. Costumes from the era are encouraged but not required.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for adults 18 and older and can be reserved by calling 815-310-0320 or emailing pcccommunitytheatre@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit Putnam County Community Theatre.