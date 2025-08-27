Colorful cat art workshop set for Sept. 2 in Granville

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Public Library District invites kids and families to a hands-on art workshop, “Colorful Cat Creations,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Participants will learn the scrape painting technique to design bright cat silhouettes. Once the colorful backgrounds are complete, each cat will come to life with added facial features and other imaginative details. This workshop is designed to spark creativity and give children the opportunity to explore artistic expression.

The event is free and open to the public. All materials will be provided. The Granville Branch is at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.