Tales with Tails reading dog returns to Granville Library this fall

Putnam County Public Library District welcomes back Hobo, a certified reading dog, to the Granville branch this fall as part of the Tales with Tails program.

This literacy initiative offers children a unique and supportive opportunity to practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. The calm and nonjudgmental environment helps young readers build confidence, improve fluency, and discover the joy of reading in a fun, rewarding way.

Program dates are:

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

The Tales with Tails program is free and open to the public. All sessions will be at the Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.