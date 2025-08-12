Watch ‘Fly Like a Girl’ Aug. 19 at Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a matinee screening of “Fly Like a Girl” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

This 84-minute documentary (rated TV-14) shares real-life accounts from women and girls who have pursued their passion for aviation, a field still predominantly led by men.

Viewers will meet a young girl who insists her toy airplanes have female pilots, as well as a trailblazing astronaut who played a pivotal role in NASA shuttle missions.

The film is presented through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the Library at www.putnamcountylibrary.org.