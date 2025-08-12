Putnam County announces community events

The Putnam County Library District announced the following events:

Thursday, Aug. 21 - Hennepin at 6 p.m.

Carolyn Law will be present, “Listen to your heirlooms,” a lecture/discussion introducing audiences to some basic principles and techniques of material culture research in the context of family heirlooms.

Learn to investigate, preserve and communicate the meaning of family heirlooms using 21st-century resources. Attendees may bring items of their own for discussion, but the event does not require outside examples. PowerPoint and projection are required. Allow up to 2 hours, including Q&A. All ages.

Friday, Aug. 22 - Granville at 11 a.m.

Learn to make quick, fun meals with Susan Glassman of the University of Illinois Extension Office.

Saturday, Aug. 23 - Magnolia

Enjoy an art Show at the MTPA Museum and book sale at the library.