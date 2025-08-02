Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers to host tour of historic duck club

The Marshall-Putnam County Retired Teachers Association will host a presentation and tour of the oldest duck club in Illinois during its meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Marshall-Putnam County Retired Teachers Association will host a presentation and tour of the oldest duck club in Illinois during its meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The presentation will take place at their club, 1498 County Road 1550 East in Henry. The public is invited to attend.

The duck club was founded in the late 1870s and incorporated in 1884. It has been managed by three generations of the Miller family since 1921.

Jamie Duke, who worked at the club for several years, became general manager in 2020 following the retirement of Tim Miller.

Ducks Unlimited has recognized the club for its ongoing commitment to wetland and duck habitat preservation in the Illinois Valley.

The meeting will begin with a short business session, followed by a presentation and tour led by Duke.