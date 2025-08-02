August 02, 2025
Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers to host tour of historic duck club

Public invited to tour historic site recognized for its wetland conservation efforts

By Bill Freskos
The Illinois Route 18 Bridge approach over the Illinois River on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Henry.

The Marshall-Putnam County Retired Teachers Association will host a presentation and tour of the oldest duck club in Illinois during its meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The presentation will take place at their club, 1498 County Road 1550 East in Henry. The public is invited to attend.

The duck club was founded in the late 1870s and incorporated in 1884. It has been managed by three generations of the Miller family since 1921.

Jamie Duke, who worked at the club for several years, became general manager in 2020 following the retirement of Tim Miller.

Ducks Unlimited has recognized the club for its ongoing commitment to wetland and duck habitat preservation in the Illinois Valley.

The meeting will begin with a short business session, followed by a presentation and tour led by Duke.

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.