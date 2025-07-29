Putnam County Library’s “Tales with Tails” returns in August

The Putnam County Public Library District welcomes back two certified reading dog teams to the Granville Branch in August as part of the “Tales with Tails” program. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District welcomes back two certified reading dog teams to the Granville Branch in August as part of the “Tales with Tails” program.

This literacy initiative provides children with a unique and supportive opportunity to practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs. The calm, nonjudgmental setting helps build confidence, improve fluency, and make reading a fun and rewarding experience.

Program dates are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 9; 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19; and 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 26.

The Tales with Tails program is free and open to the public. All programs will be held at the Granville branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.