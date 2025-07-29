Putnam County Library offers textile art workshop

The Putnam County Public Library District invites crafters, creatives, and curious beginners to a hands-on textile art workshop, Knot & Design: Textile Art, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the Granville branch.

Participants will learn how to create their own unique yarn wall hanging using lark’s head knots—a simple macramé technique perfect for all skill levels. With endless possibilities in color, shape, and design, attendees can craft a piece that reflects their style, whether bold and vibrant or soft and understated.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The Granville branch is at 214 S. McCoy St.