July 29, 2025
Putnam County Library offers textile art workshop

Knot & Design event invites all skill levels to create personalized yarn wall hangings on Aug. 7 in Granville

By Tom Collins
Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District invites crafters, creatives, and curious beginners to a hands-on textile art workshop, Knot & Design: Textile Art, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the Granville branch.

Participants will learn how to create their own unique yarn wall hanging using lark’s head knots—a simple macramé technique perfect for all skill levels. With endless possibilities in color, shape, and design, attendees can craft a piece that reflects their style, whether bold and vibrant or soft and understated.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The Granville branch is at 214 S. McCoy St.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.