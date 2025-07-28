Granville library to screen Aug. 5 documentary on cities

The Putnam County ,Public Library District will screen “Ten Towns That Changed America” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

What if a town wasn’t the result of centuries of organic growth, but instead, the product of a deliberate, visionary plan? The film explores a fascinating collection of places that were carefully designed — from the ground up — by architects, corporations, and civic leaders who believed in the transformative power of thoughtful urban planning. These towns are not merely built environments; they are bold expressions of ideals, ambitions, and experiments in how we live, work, and connect as a society.

This 54-minute documentary delves into the motivations behind these revolutionary communities, some grounded in ideology, others driven by commerce, but all united by the belief that well-designed surroundings can shape a better quality of life. Ten Towns That Changed America is not rated and will be shown through public performance rights provided by Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.