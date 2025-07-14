Granville Library to screen ‘Mr. Tornado’ on July 22

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. is one of the destinations for local residents in the village's business district. Drivers on McCoy Street are being reminded by the Granville Village Board that it is illegal to make a U-turn in the middle of the block in order to park in the diagonal spaces on the other side of the street. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a screening of the documentary “Mr. Tornado” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 at the Granville branch.

This 52-minute, PG-rated film tells the dramatic story of the 1974 Super Outbreak—the most intense tornado outbreak ever recorded in the United States. Over two days, 148 tornadoes swept across 13 states, causing massive destruction and claiming more than 300 lives.

The documentary highlights the groundbreaking work of Dr. Tetsuya Theodore “Ted” Fujita, a pioneering meteorologist who led the most extensive aerial study of tornado damage ever conducted. Over 10 months of research, Dr. Fujita’s detailed analysis led to major advancements in meteorology, including the discovery of microbursts — previously unknown localized downdrafts. His findings revolutionized understanding of severe weather and significantly improved aviation safety.

This program is free and open to the public. For details, call 815-339-2038. The Granville branch is at 214 S. McCoy St.