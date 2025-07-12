Watch ‘Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History’ July 15 in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District will screen the documentary “Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 at the Granville branch.

Think you know the story behind Monopoly? Think again. The PG-rated film uncovers the unexpected and often untold history behind one of America’s most beloved board games. Far from the tidy origin story marketed by Parker Brothers, the documentary reveals a dramatic tale of invention, theft, obsession and corporate manipulation.

Viewers will learn about the radical feminist who designed the original concept, the Quaker community in Atlantic City that helped shape its evolution, a struggling Depression-era engineer, and the corporate giant that ultimately took control.

The film is made available to libraries through public performance rights by Kanopy. This event is free and open to the public. For details, call 815-339-2038. The Granville branch is at 214 S. McCoy St.