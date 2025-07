The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a no-sew bandana bag workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 at the Granville branch.

This hands-on program will guide participants through the process of transforming colorful bandanas into stylish and functional bags with simple knotting techniques. All necessary materials will be provided.

This event is free and open to the public. For details, call 815-339-2038. The Granville branch is at 214 S. McCoy St.