See a patriotic musical July 1 at the Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to view a Tony Award-winning musical at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 at the Granville Branch, located at 214. S. McCoy.

Set against the backdrop of a nation on the brink of revolution, the production follows the efforts of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they confront political division, personal challenges, and the pressing need to unite the Continental Congress in the pursuit of American independence. Inspired by the letters and memoirs of the Founding Fathers, the musical offers a compelling and historically grounded portrayal of the ideals, struggles, and convictions that shaped the birth of the United States.

The production has a runtime of 141 minutes, is rated G, and is presented through public performance rights by SWANK. For more information, including the title of the musical, call 815-339-2038.