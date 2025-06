Putnam County Community Center celebrates its 50th anniversary year and will raffle off a golf cart Friday. (Image provided by Betty Lukosus)

Putnam County Community Center celebrates its 50th anniversary year and will raffle off a golf cart at 11 a.m. Friday, July 18, at McNabb Motorsports.

Chances or tickets can be obtained at the Putnam County Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket sales end at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 17.

The winner need not be present on July 18.