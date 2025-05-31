May 31, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock Country

Putnam County Public Library District to host ‘Foil Fun: Embossed Art Workshop’

By Shaw Local News Network
Putnam County Library

Putnam County Library

GRANVILLE - The Putnam County Public Library District will host an art workshop, “Foil Fun: Embossed Art,” on Thursday, June 12th at 11 a.m. at the Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy Street, Granville.

This program will introduce participants to the creative process of embossing using accessible, everyday materials. Attendees will explore techniques for creating unique, textured designs on foil, resulting in personalized works of art.

The program is free and open to the public. All supplies will be provided, and no prior artistic experience is necessary. For more information, contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois