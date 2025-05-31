Putnam County Public Library District teams up with Chiefs, Rivermen to promote reading

The Putnam County Public Library District has teamed up with the Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Chiefs for a youth literacy program.

The Putnam County Public Library District is teaming up with the Peoria Rivermen hockey and the Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball teams to offer young readers a thrilling reward as part of the 2025 “Color Our World – Summer Reading Program.”

Participants who read three books over the summer will be eligible to receive a free or discounted ticket to an upcoming Rivermen game and a Chiefs game on Friday, Aug. 29.

Once the reading goal is met, participants can visit any Putnam County Public Library branch to pick up a ticket order form. Eligible participants can pick up a Chiefs ticket order form from Aug. 1-8. Completed forms must be submitted to the Peoria Chiefs box office no later than two weeks prior to the game in order to receive the free ticket.

These partnerships encourages literacy while offering a fun and engaging incentive for children to continue reading all summer long.

For more information, please contact the Putnam County Public Library District at (815) 339-2038.