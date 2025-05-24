The Putnam County Public Library District to host ‘Tales with Tails – Reading Dogs’ program

The Putnam County Public Library District announced the continuation of its Tales with Tails – Reading Dogs program at the Granville Branch throughout June.

This literacy-focused initiative offers children a unique and engaging opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to certified therapy dogs in a calm, supportive setting.

Two reading dog teams will be featured on the following dates:

Jessica Dove and her therapy dog, Hobo

Tuesday, June 3 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17 at 5 p.m.

Dina Lunken and her therapy dog, Rosie

Saturday, June 21st at 10 a.m.

This program is free and open to the public. The Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is located at 214 S. McCoy Street, Granville. For additional information, please contact the Library at 815-339-2038.

June 3

“Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators”: The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to a special Movie Matinee screening of the documentary, “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators,” on Tuesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Granville Branch.

While many know Curious George as the world’s most beloved mischievous monkey – with more than 75 million books sold in more than 25 languages since 1941 – few are familiar with the extraordinary true story behind its creation.

This engaging documentary explores the lives of Hans and Margret Rey, the German Jewish couple who brought Curious George to life. What began as a honeymoon in Paris turned into an extended stay, culminating in their first children’s book. In 1940, as Nazi forces invaded France, the Reys fled on hastily assembled bicycles, taking only a few personal belongings—including the original manuscript of Curious George. Their incredible journey as refugees eventually brought them to New York City, where they rebuilt their lives and created a literary legacy that continues to captivate readers of all ages.

The film runs about 81 minutes, is not rated and is made available through public performance rights provided by Kanopy.

This program is free and open to the public. The screening will be held at the Granville Branch, located at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.

June 4

A painting night for all ages will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Hennepin.

June 6

Vegetable gardening in raised beds and containers: Learn how to use above-ground growing systems for safe and fruitful production of your favorite backyard vegetables sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension Office on Friday, June 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Putnam County Public Library District located at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville. Register at go.illinois.edu/granveg.

June 12

The Life of Thomas Jefferson: Historian, Jim Gibbons, will present the life of Thomas Jefferson, U.S. diplomat in Paris and Minister to France, at 12:30 p.m. in Standard.

Gibbons will explain how Jefferson was the creator of the Jefferson Bible, the overseer of the Louisiana Purchase, the U.S. president when the Lewis and Clark Expedition began, the speaker of five languages and the founder of the University of Virginia.

He will explain Jefferson’s viewpoints against slavery, yet owner slaves. Gibbons also will discuss Jefferson’s vision for the dynamic future of the U.S. and his invention and final design of the executive mansion—the White House.

Adventures of a ‘Mad’ Woman: Tricia Kelly brings to life one of Victorian America’s true mavericks, New York journalist Nellie Bly at 6 p.m. in Hennepin.

In addition to her famous trip around the world, Bly also took on the role of an inmate at Blackwell’s Asylum, writing of the horrors she witnessed. This one-hour presentation is sure to enlighten and entertain.

June 17

Movie Matinee: It’s You I Like: A Retrospective of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Celebrate the legacy of Fred Rogers in this heartfelt documentary honoring almost 900 episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the groundbreaking PBS children’s series that began in 1968 and still inspires people of all ages. This 57-minute PG-rated documentary is a touching tribute to Fred Rogers’ lasting impact and is available through public performance rights by Kanopy. This is set for 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 17, at Granville.

June 24

Movie Matinee: Building the Eiffel Tower: Step into the world of groundbreaking engineering and explore the story behind one of the most iconic landmarks on Earth, the Eiffel Tower. Rated PG and made available through public performance rights by Kanopy. The screening be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 24, in Granville.

June 26

Dog Man Family Night: Join us for a tail-wagging celebration with the best-selling children’s graphic novel by Dav Pilkey. A half dog half man police officer. We will have a craft, games and the movie, too. This will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Hennepin.