The Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez has punched his ticket back to the IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field finals in Charleston. He took first in discus and second in shot put at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional on Wednesday, May 21. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Alex Rodriguez has punched his ticket back to the IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field finals in Charleston next week.

The Putnam County junior is returning to state in both throws, taking first place in the discus with a toss of 46.29 meters (151-0) and second place in the shot put at 14.79 meters (48-6 1/4) at Wednesday’s El Paso-Gridley Sectional.