The Putnam County seventh-grade girls brought home four state medals from Saturday's IESA Class 1A State Track & Field finals in East Peoria with Anni Judd taking part in all four events. The PC state contingent consisted of Coach Brianna Legner (from left), Brynn Zimmerlein (alternate), Trenity Thomas (alternate), Mylee Christiansen, Anni Judd, Emily Konczak, Chloe Christiansen and Coach Jimmy Carboni. (Photo provided)

PC’s 4x100 relay of Mylee Christiansen, Emily Konzak, Chloe Christiansen and Judd placed third with a time of 55.53.

Judd also placed sixth in the 1,600 (5:48.01), seventh in the 800 (2:28.6(9) and eighth in the 400 (1:0528).

Putnam County's Anni Judd won four state medals at the IESA State Track & Field Finals in East Peoria. She placed third in the 4x100 relay, sixth in the 1,600, seventh in the 800 and eighth in the 400. (Photo provided)