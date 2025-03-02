March 02, 2025
Putnam County wins eighth-grade Little Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament title

PC seventh grade finishes second

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County Junior High's eighth-grade volleyball team captured the Little Tri-County Conference Tournament championship on Thursday, Feb. 27 by defeating El Paso-Gridley in three sets. Earlier in the evening defeated Fieldcrest to advance to the championship round. Team members are Jaylynn Dickey, Joselyn Lopez, Emmy Carboni, Natalie Gaudiana, Lillian Bouxsein, Anna Poignant, Kenzie Pierski, Mcklay Gensini, Tula Rue, Hannah Heiberger, Kami Nauman, Laci Lemke and coach Shannon Jenkins.

The Putnam County Junior High volleyball teams claimed one first place finish and a second-place finish in the Little Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament.

The eighth-grade volleyball team defeated El Paso-Gridley 25-18, 14-25, 25-22 in the championship match. The Pumas defeated Fieldcrest 26-24, 25-27, 25-9 earlie in the evening to advance to the championship round.

The seventh-grade had the top seed for the tournament, settling for a second-place finish, falling to El Paso-Gridley 11-25, 25-21, 18-25 in the championship match. The Pumas had a first-round bye and defeated Lowpoint-Washburn 19-25, 25-17, 25-9 to advance to the finals.

Putnam County will host IESA regionals at both grade levels.

The seventh-grade regional is being held this week with the No. 1 seeded Pumas facing No. 5 Stark County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.. The championship is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The eighth-grade regional opens Saturday, March 8 with No. 1 PC playing No. 8 Stark County at 10 a.m. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday, March 11 with the championship set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Putnam County Junior High's seventh-grade volleyball team finished second in the Little Tri-County Conference Tournament championship, falling to El Paso-Gridley in three sets. The Pumas beat Lowpoint-Washburn to advance to the championship round. The Putnam County Junior High seventh-grade volleyball team finished as undefeated little Tri-County Conference champions. Team members include Mylee Christiansen, Shelby Willard, Jolene Poole, Chloe Christiansen, Jaylyn Dickey, Murphy Hopkins, Anni Judd, Anahi Avila, Sophie Sheppard, Natalie Guadina, Lillian Bouxsein, Arianna McMullen, Savanna Grasser, Avery Lenkaitis, EliMae Glynn, Kenzie Pierski, Brooklyn McCart, MaKenna Goulding, Izzy Bartolucci, Bella Sondgeroth and coach Shannon Jenkins.

