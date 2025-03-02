Putnam County wins eighth-grade Little Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament title

The Putnam County Junior High volleyball teams claimed one first place finish and a second-place finish in the Little Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament.
The eighth-grade volleyball team defeated El Paso-Gridley 25-18, 14-25, 25-22 in the championship match. The Pumas defeated Fieldcrest 26-24, 25-27, 25-9 earlie in the evening to advance to the championship round.
The seventh-grade had the top seed for the tournament, settling for a second-place finish, falling to El Paso-Gridley 11-25, 25-21, 18-25 in the championship match. The Pumas had a first-round bye and defeated Lowpoint-Washburn 19-25, 25-17, 25-9 to advance to the finals.
Putnam County will host IESA regionals at both grade levels.
The seventh-grade regional is being held this week with the No. 1 seeded Pumas facing No. 5 Stark County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.. The championship is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The eighth-grade regional opens Saturday, March 8 with No. 1 PC playing No. 8 Stark County at 10 a.m. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday, March 11 with the championship set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.