The Putnam County Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team finished as undefeated little Tri-County Conference champions. Team members are (in no particular order) Jaylynn Dickey, Joselyn Lopez, Emmy Carboni, Natalie Gaudiana, Lillian Bouxsein, Anna Poignant, Kenzie Pierski, Mcklay Gensini, Tula Rue, Hannah Heiberger, Kami Nauman, Laci Lemke and Coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)

It was twice as nice for the Putnam County Junior High volleyball teams.

Both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams swept little Tri-County Conference championships, finishing undefeated with wins over Henry.

The seventh-grade Pumas rallied for a 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 win over Henry while the eighth-grade squad took its match 25-19, 25-22.

The PCJH sixth-grade team also won its match.

In addition, PCJH raised $7,200 during its “Volley for a Cause” Night to benefit #choosejoy.