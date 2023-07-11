Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show set July 17-20 in Henry

The 2023 Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show will be from July 17 through July 20 at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds, 915 University Ave. in Henry.

The 4-H Show is the culminating event for the 4-Hers to exhibit the projects in which they have enrolled. The youth are conference judged with their project and awarded a blue, red, or white ribbon.

Top projects are chosen for trophies and State Fair honors. There are many donors who make the trophies and gifts possible to help honor and recognize the 4-H members. The schedule of events are as follows:

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. - Welcome dinner at the 4-H food stand and tours of the 4-H fair

7:30 p.m. - Magnetic water balloon dodgeball

Tuesday, July 18

Throughout the day - Silent auction items at the Commercial Building

9 a.m. - Poultry show

10 a.m. - Rabbit show

Noon - Cloverbud activities under the grandstand

1 p.m. - General projects judging and minute to win it: cup stacking at the 4-H food stand

2-2:30 p.m. - Popcorn at the speed office

3 p.m. - Minute to win it: marshmallow face at the 4-H food stand

5 p.m. - Horse show

6:30 p.m. - Fashion review in the Hunt Building

Wednesday, July 19

8 a.m. - Swine, Sheep and Beef shows running consecutively

8 a.m. - Goat show

1 p.m. - Minute to win it: goldfish/straw at the 4-H food stand

2 p.m. - Minute to win it: coin race at the 4-H food stand

2-2:30 p.m. - Popcorn at the speed office

4:30 p.m. - Pork chop supper

7 p.m. - Sale of champions and pie auction

Thursday, July 20

8 a.m. - Aerospace, Mechanical Sciences and Horticulture judging

4 p.m. - Rocket launch

5:30-6:45 p.m. - Ice cream social in the Commercial Building

6 p.m. - Finals bids for the silent auction items in the Commercial Building

7 p.m. - Final ceremony in the Hunt Building

Throughout the event

4-H Show Scavenger Hunt - Scavenger hunt sheets will be available at the welcome table in the Commercial Building and the 4-H table in the food stand.

“Fun Anytime Area” - Fenced in by the food stand. Games will be available such as corn hole, ladder toss, giant Jenga, giant dice, horseshoes and flip toss.