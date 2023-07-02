La Salle camp to help youth handle pressure, make good choices

With social media, technology and instant information, youth face challenges not prevalent in the past.

Many youth access information beyond their maturity level, or false. They can easily be pressured by peers or influencers, and sometimes make poor decisions. This is especially true for youth in their tween years that are at a critical age developmentally, socially and emotionally.

The University of Illinois Extension and 4-H is offering an opportunity for youth, ages 8-12, to attend a camp and have some positive, informative, discussions and activities on how to handle these pressures and make good choices for their future.

The Health and Fitness Camp will take place 9 to 11 a.m. July 31-Aug. 3 at Hegeler Park in La Salle.

The focus of this camp is making healthier life choices by avoiding drug and alcohol use, developing skills to thrive emotionally and socially, avoiding risky behaviors, and pursuing healthy habits. The camp is based on lessons from the National 4-H Council’s Health Rocks! curriculum.

The four-day camp will begin each morning with group lessons, crafts and activities, followed by a 1-mile walk with four stations along the way. The stations will provide a fun game, sport or snack for the youth to experience. A yoga instructor and school presenter will teach yoga practices and mindfulness; a local high school coach will talk about how important it is to make good choices in order to be successful in high school activities; a community worker will present a hydration station featuring infused water; and Extension staff will provide games and prizes.

To register, visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on “park & rec.” The camp is free to La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents. Space is limited to the first 20 to register.

Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889 for more information. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office.