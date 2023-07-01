Pam Horwitz elected to Freedom House Board of Directors

Freedom House has announced that Pam Horwitz has been elected to a three-year term on its Board of Directors.

“[Horwitz’s] business expertise ranges far and wide, including stints as executive director for the American Corn Growers Institute for Public Policy and a fellowship at the Mid-America Regional Public Health Leadership Institute,” Executive Director Michael Zerneck said.

Howitz is also a former restaurateur of the Four and Twenty Cafe.

“Freedom House Founder Nedda Simon is my friend and mentor,” Horwitz said. “From humble beginnings in 1983, she and the agency staff and board have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the communities and families they serve. I want to be part of that mission.”

Horwitz said that she hopes to help the agency by providing development support, strategic planning and policy and advocacy work.

Freedom House is the domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties in Illinois. Headquartered in Princeton they have satellite offices in Geneseo, Kewanee, Cambridge and Lacon,