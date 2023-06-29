Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds to host Little, Miss Junior and Queen pageants July 9

The Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds will host the Little, Miss Junior and Queen pageants starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in the Hunt Building, located at 915 University Ave. in Henry.

The Little Miss pageant will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the Junior and Queen pageants at 5 p.m.

This year every contestant will be decorating a jar for the People’s Choice Award. Visitors who would like to vote for their favorite contestant can bring coins or cash to fill the jar.

The pageants are presented by sponsors Wilson Insurance, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance and BKL Management LLC.

The Queen Pageant contestants include Chloe Bade, Nadia Kessling, Kylee Cook and Elanna Hough. The 2022 Miss was Dayton Maybach

The Junior Pageant contestants include Addison Graham, Mackenzie Foster, Delaney Stoecker, Kourtlyn Hatton, Trinity Frawley, Kiley Hahn and Emma Kay Gaspardo. The 2022 Jr. Miss was Kyndal Hatton.

Addison Graham (from left), Mackenzie Foster, 2022 Jr. Miss Kyndal Hatton, Delaney Stoecker and Kourtlyn Hatton will participate in the junior pageant. Not pictured Trinity Frawley, Kiley Hahn and Emma Kay Gaspardo. (Photo provided by Abbie Stanbary)

The Little Miss Pageant contestants include Hazel Demerly, Penelope Boyer, Olivia Erjavsek, Miranda Foster, Gloria Mogler, Emma Mertes, Payton Newell, Kaysta Hicks, Sutter Dever, Sophie Demerly, Kameron Kolb, Charlotte Rys, Kinsleigh Baker, Copper Martin and Emersyn Roberts. The 202 Little Miss was Emma Newell.