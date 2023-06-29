IVCC trustees gift a bench to retiring president Jerry Corcoran

Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran was honored with a bench dedication on Wednesday in front of the Ottawa Center.

“Dr. Corcoran has done so much through the years for the IVCC community,” said Ottawa Center Coordinator Jeanette Phalen. “We are here (Wednesday) to honor his legacy and share in his vision. The Ottawa Center originated as a response to our community’s needs. The satellite campus has literally brought higher education to main street. Situated in the seat of La Salle County and at the eastern edge of our district our community has been provided with access to learning.”

The bench dedication, a surprise to Corcoran, was initiated by Phalen and gifted in his honor by the IVCC Board of Trustees. Also contributing to the purchase of the bench were current and former administrators.

Corcoran is retiring June 30 after 15 years as president and 33 years at the college. Starting in 1990 as a part-time farm grant coordinator, Corcoran rose through several positions to the presidency. During his presidency Corcoran not only opened Ottawa Center satellite campus, but oversaw the construction of the $30.5 construction of the Peter Miller Community Technology Center project, the Truck Driver Training facility, provided oversight in the awarding of a record number of scholarships and increased Foundation assets more than $5 million leaving the college fiscally strong and debt free.