Taste of Marshall-Putnam Fair returns July 15

The Taste of Marshall-Putnam Fair Cook Off Contest will return July 15 to the commercial building of the M-P Fairgrounds, located at 915 University St. in Henry.

The event will feature four categories including The Great Pumpkin, sponsored by HIlly Lane Pumpkins and features dishes prepared using pumpkin; Apple-a-fair, sponsored by Tanners Orchard and must contain apples; Viva Italia, sponsored by Bernardi’s and must use Nildo’s meat or alfredo sauce in an italian dish and a special cookie category for kids 12 and younger sponsored by Timber Ridge Golf Club.

Contestants will given a 4 foot by 8 foot table to display their dish and recipe. Participants are encouraged to decorate their area.

Judging will be based on taste, originality of motif and appearance. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category. Contestants must bring their items already prepared accompanied with two recipe cards, one with their name and one without their name.

Setup will begin at 9 a.m. and the displays will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon.

For information, call the fair office at 309-364-2814 or visit marshallputnamfair.org.