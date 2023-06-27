Marshall-Putnam 4-H Federation to host community blood drive June 30 in Henry

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H Federation will host an American Red Cross community blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Farm Bureau Building, located at 509 Front St. in Henry.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with 4-H’s core values of giving back to the community,” Marshall-Putnam 4-H’s Anne Scheel said. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

According to the Red Cross, blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, trauma victims and more.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. Type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

For information or to make an appointment to donate, call 309-364-2356 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.