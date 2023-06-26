Marshall-Putnam SWCD to hold Smart Wetland Field Day June 29

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a field day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at its Smart Wetland installation site, located west of Henry near the intersection of Marshall County Road 500 East and County Road 1400 North.

The field day will be co-hosted by TWI, McCuskey Farms and the Marshall-Putnam SWCD and is open to the general public.

A free lunch will be served at noon along with presentations on various sustainable concepts, tours of the wetland, specialists on hand to answer questions and an update on the U.S. Farm Bill.

The smart wetland was created through a grant in partnership with the federal government for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program which began in 2019.

In 2021, a local contractor moved more than 6,000 cubic yards of earth to create the wetland that works to naturally break down nitrate in the ag tile drainage before the water flows into nearby water bodies.

There also will be an event later in the day from 4 to 7 p.m. for those who cannot attend the earlier one. Snacks and drinks will be served.