Marshall-Putnam Fair teams with CreatiVets to show support of veterans

The Marshall-Putnam Fair has teamed up with CreatiVets to show support to veterans during its yearly festivities. CreatiVets is a nonprofit organization that offers opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have served the country.

Their purpose is to use various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music and creative writing, to help disabled veterans cope with service-related trauma.

Richard Casper, co-founder of CreatiVets grew up in Washburn, and join the U.S. Marine Corps where he served four years as an infantryman. During his deployment, he was hit by four IEDs in four months, causing him to suffer from a traumatic brain injury.

Upon returning home, Casper found it hard to adjust and suffered from post traumatic stress until he discovered the healing power of music and art. After experiencing firsthand the impact music and art had on his own recovery, he co-founded CreatiVets to help other veterans who are suffering.

The first CreatiVets activity at the Marshall-Putnam Fair is the Color Run for Fun. This event will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

There is an entry fee of $10 to participate. Kids of any age and adults can enter the run that will feature a short dash and mile run.

Runners are encouraged to wear white or light colored clothing as participants will be doused from head to toe with nontoxic powder of different colors throughout the course.

Many of the area American Legions and Legion Auxiliaries, along with a few businesses and individuals, have sponsored the Color Run with all proceeds going to benefit CreatiVets.

Participants registered by July 1 will receive an event T-shirt. Entry forms are available at the Fair Office or can be found at marshallputnamfair.org.

Anyone interested in donating to the Color Run or volunteering to help at one of the color stations, can call the Fair Office at 309-364-2814.

During the fair’s Craig Morgan Concert, posters will be displayed containing information on CreatiVets and how veterans can receive the assistance through the organization. The 50/50 raffle that night will be in support of CreatiVets.

There will also be a raffle for three prizes including a guitar signed by Country Artists Vince Gill and Amy Grant, a bar crawl basket containing drink chips from bars throughout Marshall and Putnam Counties and the surrounding communities and an American Freedom Basket featuring a collection of Americana themed items.

Raffle tickets will be sold during the Craig Morgan Concert, but are also available in the fair office. Tickets cost $1 or six for $5. The drawing for the prizes will take place on July 13 during the concert.

Winners do not need to be present to win. Prizes may be picked up at the fair office following the drawing or during normal business hours.