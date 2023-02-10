Eastland seniors to continue playing volleyball at Highland

LANARK — Two Eastland High School seniors have signed letter of intents to continue to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

Audrey Sundquist and Jocelyn Green have signed letters of intent to play volleyball for Highland Collage in Freeport .

Sundquist is the daughter of Jennifer Sundquist and plans to pursue an associate’s degree, while playing volleyball for the Cougars.

During her years at Eastland High School, Sundquist has played volleyball, basketball and track. She was the starting middle hitter for the volleyball team this past year.

Green is the daughter of Joe and Rebecca Green. She plans to pursue an associate’s degree in music education, while playing volleyball for the Cougars.

During her years at Eastland High School, Green has played volleyball, basketball and softball. She has been an all-conference softball player and this last year was the starting libero for the volleyball team.