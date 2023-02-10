‘Board Game Bonanza Day’ in Fulton on Feb. 18

FULTON —When winter boredom sets in, what better way to reduce the blahs then an afternoon of fun with old and new friends?

Instead of a normal monthly topical presentation, the volunteer millers of de Immigrant in Fulton are hosting an afternoon of fun with a “Board Game Bonanza” Day on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Individuals and families of all ages are invited to the Windmill Cultural Center to participate in a variety of “table” games. Technically, they may not all involve “boards”; perhaps cards, dice, etc. Several tables will be setup with old classic or new innovative games.

Rules and directions will be provided. Most games can be played by young or old. There will be ample opportunity to rotate and experiment with various games.

Game time begins at 1 p.m. Beverages and light refreshments will be available.

This event is free and open to the public in the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th Avenue in Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities.

For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us, or call 563-249-6115.