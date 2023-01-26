Freeport mayor appointed to national committee on public safety, crime prevention

FREEPORT — Mayor Jodi Miller has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee.

Miller was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness, and homeland security.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“Public safety has been my number one priority as Mayor of Freeport,” said Miller in a press release. “Freeport is not alone in its public safety and crime concerns. I’m excited to be part of a larger national discussion.”

As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee,Miller will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home, the release said.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am excited to have Mayor Miller serve on the NLC PSCP committee and look forward to working with her to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Ras J. Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark, New Jersey; Vice Chair Rhonda Jerome, Council Member, City of North Charleston, South Carolina; and Vice Chair Brian Kazy, Council Member, City of Cleveland, Ohio.