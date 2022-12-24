Blizzard conditions create havoc for motorists across region

An Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered minor injuries when his squad was struck from behind yesterday as blizzard conditions spread across northern Illinois causing many secondary roads deemed “impassable”.

Saturday morning, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department posted photographs on social media and this post about the accident, that occurred on Illinois Route 26 and Prairie Dell Road, in northwestern Ogle County.

“Thankfully, our deputy was in an SUV and walked away with minor injuries (all other parties were uninjured) after being rear-ended by a truck yesterday afternoon. This morning, deputies continue to report drifting and white out conditions in open areas. For everyone’s safety, slow down if you have to go out.”

Late Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s department urged motorists not to attempt driving on county and townships road due to the high winds and blowing snow.

County and township snow plows worked throughout the day to try and clear drifts on rural roads. Those plows suspended efforts late Friday and resumed their efforts early Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle thanked all fire and EMS departments who responded to calls throughout the storm.

“I would like to thank all the fire agencies that also responded. We had two multi-vehicle accidents at the same time and the working relationship with those agencies helped make sure that everybody was safe,” he said. “Polo and Forreston departments not only assisted with the injured, but also helped divert traffic during that time.”

The other multi-vehicle accident was at Illinois Route 26 and Haldane Road, between Polo and Forreston.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department also urged motorists to stay off all secondary roads until the storm passed.

On Saturday, the department posted this message: “Crews are working hard this morning to get the roads open. At this time, it is still recommended to avoid secondary roads.”

Officials also shared a map of where abandoned vehicles were stranded.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department provided this map on Saturday morning showing where cars were abandoned due to the winter storm that spread across northern Illinois. (Carroll County Sheriff Department)

“We are working on removing abandoned vehicles from the roads. We were busy last night with. 58 weather related calls for service and 67 vehicles stuck in the roadways.”

The post said 26 people were transported to safety while four people slept in their vehicles and eight people slept at a fire department

“Hopefully the wind will end soon. Be safe out there!,” the post said.