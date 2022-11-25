Savanna Museum has more to celebrate this holiday season

SAVANNA — The Savanna Historical Society NFP has learned the organization is one of 27 Illinois grantees to receive a $10,000 award from the Illinois Humanities Council (IHC). The grant supports SHS operations at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.

In making the announcement, IHC said:

“This year, Illinois Humanities introduced a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to supporting the arts and humanities in rural and small towns in Illinois. The Foreground Rural Initiative provides funding and other resources for individuals and organizations working in the arts, culture, and humanities, ensuring critical resources and visibility are brought to places and people often overlooked by traditional funding efforts.

Located across 19 counties in Illinois, the 27 inaugural Foreground grantee partners will receive grants of up to $10,000 and participate in skill sharing and resource sharing. Illinois Humanities will also partner with grantees on the co-creation of place-based “hubs” that will host community programming in 2023 in the regions where they are located.

All of this is bolstered by a multi-year commitment from the organization to not only seed growth, but ensure it flourishes.”

The Savanna Museum is in its 12the year hosting the highly popular Festival of Trees. More trees than ever are showcased this year, with 57 full sized, creative and tabletop trees filling the entire newly finished first floor of the Museum at 406 Main Street. There is also an opportunity for visitors to win dozens of silent auction items and raffle prizes.

The Society invites individuals, children and families to join in the Holiday spirit and visit the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center at 406 Main Street in Savanna. The 2022 Festival runs through Dec 11. Hours are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and weekdays 4-7 p.m. The Festival is open to the public at no charge.