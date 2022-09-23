Voices of Stephenson County to open second location in Freeport

FREEPORT – VOICES of Stephenson County is expanding, opening a second location in the fourth quarter of 2022, to mark the first time in the organization’s 40-year history it will be operating from two buildings.

“An unprecedented demand for our services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence and their families prompted this decision,” said Beth Maskell, VOICES executive director. “We are seeing record numbers of clients and providing more hours of service to them as well. This expansion is a logical next step for VOICES as the best way to serve more clients.”

VOICES plans to remodel its current location so that it is devoted entirely to the VOICES Survivors Shelter, an emergency short-term shelter solely for survivors of domestic and sexual violence that opened a year ago. “The shelter has been full almost since it opened. COVID restrictions have limited the capacity so expanding the shelter will enable us to assist more people who need this safe haven,” Maskell said.

The second location, in Freeport, will house VOICES’ counseling, advocacy, prevention education and administrative services. This office will place clients and staff closer to many other partners. It also provides space for VOICES staff, which has grown steadily in the past 18 months to keep pace with demand.

VOICES offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse. It also operates the VOICES Survivors Shelter.