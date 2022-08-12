Register now for Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run

THOMSON — The 28th annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Thomson. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop.

Every mile will be clearly and accurately indicated with a mile marker and water station. Participants will enjoy great company, delicious baked goods, and fruit.

Pre-registration for the race is $13 ($9 for T-shirt only) until Aug. 26. The pre-registration fee includes a T-shirt and also enters participants in drawings for door prizes. All late or race day registration fees will be $15, and shirts will only be available as supplies last ($10 for a shirt only).

Race day registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Running classes include: eight and under, 9-12, 13-16, 17-20, 21-30, 31-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+, 200 pounds and over. Friendly, furry, canine friends, are welcome. however, if a dog becomes mean or aggressive, the owner will be asked to leave.

Money raised during the event will go toward the Melinda Ann Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund provides financial assistance to deserving graduating seniors from Thomson, attending college in a field of helping others.

Race registration forms are available at local businesses, on www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun , or by contacting Melody Wilkinson.

Melinda Ann Wilkinson was a 14-year-old Thomson girl who was murdered in 1995. At the time of her death, she was an honor student and athlete at Thomson High School.