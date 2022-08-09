Floodwaters close portion of state highway in Pearl City

Floodwaters closed a portion of Illinois Route 73 in Pearl City on Monday after 7-12 inches of rain fell during a 48-hour period in some parts of Stephenson County.

Some residents living just north of the downtown area were using boats to access their properties after the floodwaters forced them from their homes.

The town also experienced flooding in 2010 and 2017.

East of Pearl City, the Pecatonica River was continuing to rise prompting the Freeport Police Department to create a road closure page to assist residents.

At 6:19 p.m. the National Weather Service reported that Business Highway 20 west of Freeport, Route 75 east of Freeport, and Route 73 between Pearl City and Lena remain closed.

“Some locations that will experience flooding include.Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, German Valley, Winslow, Rock City, Ridott, Buena Vista, Loran, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent, Scioto Mills, Damascus, Red Oak and th Stephenson County Fairgrounds,” a NWS alert said.

A flood warning for the area was extended to Aug. 12 for the Pecatonica River at Freeport.

“At 15.5 feet, numerous streets are closed north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water enters the first floor level of a few homes. Water also begins to enter Taylor Park. Businesses along Van Buren Street north of the Pecatonica River are directly affected by water,” the NWS said.

At 7:30 p.m. the river’s flood stage was 15.4 feet and was slowly rising.

“The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet tomorrow morning (Aug. 9) then slowly fall. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. Flood stage is 13.0 feet,” the alert said.

A park bench at Krape Park in Freeport is surrounded by floodwaters after nearly 10 inches of rain fell across portions of Stephenson County during a 48-hour period. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Freeport Police Department issued the following statement Monday morning:

“The City of Freeport IL - City Hall is establishing a road closure page. Please check this page as it will be updated as updates become available: https://cityoffreeport.org/road-closures-flooding/

“Additionally, public safety officials request individuals with flooded basements to stay out of their basements to avoid electrocution.”

A road signs stands in floodwaters just east of Pearl City after 7-12 inches of rain fell across portions of Stephenson County during a 48-hour period Aug. 7-8. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Illinois 73 was closed on Monday after 7-12 inches of rain fell across portions of Stephenson County during a 48-hour period Aug. 7-8. The floodwaters closed the state highway just north of Pearl Citys downtown. The village also experienced severe flooding in 2010 and 2017. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

In Freeport, the following roads were closed until further notice due to rising flood levels:

• Henderson Street, North & South

• Streets north of E. Stephenson Street

• Streets east of Hancock Street

• Route 75/E. Stephenson Street from Hancock St. to city limits

“Please note that this is a developing emergency. Road closures may be added or removed. Refresh your browser for the latest road closures,” the statement said.

Emergency personnel are also warning residents not to walk or drive through floodwaters noting that floodwaters are fast moving in several areas and have strong currents.