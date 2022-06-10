West Carroll FFA plot planted in soybeans

On May 19, West Carroll FFA President, Max Eaton and member Brayden Reagan, with equipment borrowed from Krum Farms, planted the West Carroll FFA Land Plot to no-till soybeans this year.

BASF is donating herbicide for weed control. Growmark donated the Hisoy Seed.

Carroll Service Company has donated fertilizer & application cost, and crop scouting services.

Crop Specialist & Former 2011-2012 West Carroll FFA President, Zach Whitebread, is assisting the chapter in monitoring all phases of the crop again this year.

The West Carroll FFA Chapter thanks all of the above for their gracious donations. Proceeds from the plot are used for FFA Leadership Conferences and Conventions FFA members will attend.