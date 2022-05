Gavin Sigel, Eastland High School Senior, has signed his letter of intent to play football for Knox College in Galesburg next year.

Gavin is the son of Eric & Tina Sigel. He plans to major in Computer Science while playing football for the Prairie Fire.

During his time at Eastland, he has competed in football and basketball. In the 2020-21 season Gavin was voted to the NUIC all-conference football team as a first team defensive lineman.