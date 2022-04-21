Public meeting is May 11 for I-80 Mississippi River bridge study

DIXON - The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation, will hold an online public meeting on Wednesday, May 11, to present findings and receive public comment as part of the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge study.

The public meeting will be held online from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Participants can register to attend the meeting by visiting the project website, I80MississippiBridge.com, and logging in with a name and email address.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study includes approximately six miles from the I-88 interchange in East Moline, Illinois, to 35th Street SW in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The public is encouraged to attend the May 11 meeting to learn more about study findings to date and provide comment on potential improvement alternatives. In addition to a video presentation, the meeting will include representatives from the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation and the project consultant team. Exhibits will be available for review and the meeting will include a question-and-answer session.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge was built in 1967 and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad Cities. The bridge has required significant repairs and rehabilitation in recent years and traffic is increasing with associated increases in crashes.

The aging bridge continues to face costly maintenance expenses, and the highway design does not meet current standards. In 2020, Illinois and Iowa conducted an online public meeting to introduce a Planning and Environment Linkages study of the bridge and corridor.

Since then, the project team has continued to evaluate existing conditions and identified potential improvement alternatives.

Consideration of public input and evaluation of safety, capacity and infrastructure will continue following the public meeting. Meeting materials and the video presentation will be available at any time after the meeting on the project website, I80MississippiBridge.com. Comments are always welcome.

Those received through May 25 will become part of the public meeting record.

The study is expected to conclude in late 2023 with a report and recommendation of a preferred alternative.