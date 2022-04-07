West Carroll FFA teams do well at District 1 competition

The West Carroll FFA Parliamentary Procedure Teams (Varsity and Conduct of Chapter Meetings Teams) each participated at the District I FFA Parliamentary Procedure CDE held on April 6 at Blackhawk East College in Kewanee.

The Varsity Parliamentary Team placed seventh with a team score of 611.5. Individually, Victoria Reiland placed sixth as a floor member with 123 points and Max Eaton was seventh as a chairman with 102.5 points.

Other team members included Haylee McGinnis, Lacey Eissens, Zion Long and Tori Moshure.

The West Carroll FFA Greenhand or Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team placed fifth with a team score of 648 points. Individually, Allison Duggan was the top floor member with a score of 76. Dalton Duggan placed fifth as chairman with a score of 61.

Other team members included Noah Rannow, Caitlyn Stingley, Aubrey Wurster, Kyaria Kerkove and Ashlyn Foster.

Both teams had won the Section I FFA Parliamentary Procedure CDE at River Ridge High School on March 8.

A Parliamentary Procedure CDE consists of members taking a 25-question multiple choice test over parliamentary procedure, making a demonstration using parliamentary motions and answering 2 questions over their assigned motion.