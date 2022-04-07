Eastland downs SMRR in softball action

Eastland sweeps Hanover: The Cougars topped host River Ridge-Scales Mound in both games of a doubleheader, winning 8-3 and 10-3 in Lanark.

In the nightcap, Chloe Sweitzer and Sarah Kempel both had two RBIs, and Jenica Stoner had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Eastland. Addison Burkholder added three hits, an RBI and a run, and Gracie Steidinger and Samantha Fink also drove in runs; Steidinger and Mallory Misiewicz both scored twice. Stoner also got the win in the circle, giving up three unearned runs and five hits in seven innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Forreston 19, AFC 0, 3 inn.: The Cardinals scored seven runs in the first inning and 12 in the second in an NUIC South win.

Kara Erdmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Nevaeh Houston also drove in a pair of runs for Forreston. Jenna Greenfield, Aubrey Sanders and Alaina Miller added RBIs, and Miller struck out four and walked none in a one-hitter.

Eastland's Mallory Misiewicz throws to first during an April 6 game with Scales Mound-River Ridge. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Scales Mound-River Ridge Emily Wurster looks totag Eastland's Morgan Wolber during an April 6 game in Lanark. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Eastland shortstop Chloe Sweitzer throws to first for an out during an April 6 game with Scales Mound-River Ridge. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Scales Mound-River Ridge Emily Wurster throws to first during an April 6 game with Eastland. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Scales Mound-River Ridge catcher Millie Boden catches a pitch during an April 6 game with Eastland. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)