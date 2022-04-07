Eastland beats Polo in baseball match up

Baseball

Eastland 22, Polo 0, 4 inn.: The Cougars cruised to an NUIC South road win, scoring eight runs in the first and nine in the third.

Carson Heckman had two doubles and five RBIs to lead Eastland, and Owen Rogers singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored four times. Kellen Henze had three hits, including a double, and added three RBIs, Allen Geerts added three singles and three RBIs, and Jaxson Sturtevant had a double and drove in three. Cole Huber and Trevor Janssen each chipped in a pair of RBIs, and Janssen and Max McCullough both scored three runs; McCullough went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Geerts got the win, allowing two hits in three shutout innings, striking out four without a walk.

Tyler Merdian and Blake Diehl both singled in the first inning for the Marcos’ hits. Scott Robertson took the loss on the mound.

Forreston 12, AFC 0, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning, then scored six more in the third in an NUIC South win at home.

Noah Johnson was 2-for-3 with a triple and a homer, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Jacob Fiorello and Brock Smith each had two hits and scored a run, and Brendan Greenfield and Mason Fox added RBIs for Forreston. Owen Greenfield pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Braiden Runkle had the only hit for the Raiders. Griffin Bushman took the loss after pitching only the fist inning.

