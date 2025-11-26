Classical Blast! to play ‘Dark Side of the Yule’ on Route 66

Kick off your holiday celebrations with a special seasonal concert at The Joliet Area Historical Museum – featuring a fusion of Christmas tunes and classic rock favorites.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, the museum will welcome back Classic Blast for one of their signature genre-melding live shows, fusing classical instrumentation with high-energy rock and pop covers – this time, with a seasonal twist. The all-ages holiday tribute show will highlight the group’s instrumental and vocal prowess, that has earned them four albums on the Toucan Cove/Universal label and opening spots for numerous big name national touring acts.

Formed in 2012, Classical Blast has continued their journey to explore and combine musical genre to create new and exciting sounds. With growing popularity throughout the Midwest and beyond – the band has headlined in intimate 100-seat to 1000-seat concert venues and added new talent to their roster – that currently includes Greg Hirte (violin, mandolin, vocals), Stephanie Koklys (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Bill Syniar (bass guitar), Hannah K Watson (violins and vocals) and Rick Vitek (drums).

“Dark Side of the Yule,” Classical Blast’s signature seasonal show, will feature a mash-up of classic rock staples from the likes of Pink Floyd, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel and many others, along with holiday pop, traditional carols and classical music. This musical melding pot will be gracing the stage at the museum’s indoor auditorium theater, the perfect venue for this crowd-pleasing event.

Tickets for the show cost $20 for the general public, and $17 for museum members. A full beverage bar will be offered on-site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries.

Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:45p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7:30p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets to the exciting live event.

While you’re visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum, get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road and explore a curated selection of Route 66 souvenirs. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of neoclassical architecture, the building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-last-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and much, much more.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Classic Blast plays “Dark Side of the Yule”

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

PHONE: 815-723-5201

INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org