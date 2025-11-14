Holiday fun at the Rialto Square Theatre - Part Two

Home for the Holidays, the Rialto Square Theatre’s annual season of festive special events, kicks off Nov. 21 in downtown Joliet. The spectacular lineup of family-friendly shows includes revival screenings of classic holiday films, special performances by well-known artists and all-ages shows by up-and-coming performers. Join us as we take a look at the second half of the Rilato’s exciting holiday programming series.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s Holiday Hootenanny

7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

For the very first time, Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing a holiday tour to the stage! Join the GRAMMY-winning band for a festive night of foot-stompin’ Christmas classics, and fan-favorite Old Crow hits. The band will be joined by special guest Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, adding fiddle fire and holiday cheer to this one-of-a-kind celebration.

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (Daily Journal/File)

Holiday Movie: ‘Christmas Vacation’

6 p.m. Dec. 7

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,”(Rated PG-13) starring Chevy Chase, returns to the Rialto for a special seasonal screening. It’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing a big family celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s perennial bad luck is aggravated by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going, knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

Projected on the Rialto’s big screen, tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Monday, Dec. 8. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’

6:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Peanuts’ timeless holiday TV special comes to life with the national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage.” This critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang together as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score of legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production, complete with immersive sets, lighting, choreography and colorful costumes, has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

This touring production arrives at a particularly special time, as the original television special marks its 60th anniversary this year. This live production will crescendo with a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes, including intermission.

Merry Little Soiree events will be held Dec. 10 & 11 at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Merry Little Soiree

6 p.m. Dec. 10, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

Cocktail hour 6:15 p.m.; 7 p.m. performance

Enjoy a swanky Christmas party with a local favorite, Nova Soul. Start the evening with cocktail hour (cash bar) and then be escorted to your table for two in the Esplanade, where you will be served a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill and Nova Soul performs holiday music.

You also will receive a keepsake Rialto Square Theatre keepsake. Enter at 15 E. Van Buren St. Reservations are required. Holiday or business casual dress code. Cash bar available. Tickets are available only at the box office. Reserve red or white wine for your table.

Joliet American Legion Band Concert Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Joliet American Legion Band

2 p.m. Dec. 14

The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a generous food/non-perishable donation. Tickets will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Rialto Ticket Lobby.

"It's a Wonderful Life" Live Radio Play will be performed at Rialto Square Theatre on Dec. 18. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’: A Live Radio Play on WJOL

7 p.m. Dec.18

For the final time, a holiday tradition returns to Rialto Square Theatre – join WJOL along with talent from Star 96.7, Q Rock 100.7, 95.9 The River, and Free Country 98.3 for an evening you won’t forget, as local radio talents perform the Christmas classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life” live from the Rialto Stage, as it broadcasts on WJOL simultaneously. This will be the last time the show is performed at the Rialto Square Theatre. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Rialto Square Theatre’s mission to bring the biggest and brightest talents to the Rialto Square stage.

Holiday Movie: ‘Home Alone’

2 p.m. Dec. 21

The Illinois-filmed holiday classic “Home Alone” (Rated PG) returns to the big screen. When Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind by his family, he must fend for himself and protect his house against two bumbling burglars (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) who are planning to rob every house in Kevin’s suburban Chicago neighborhood on Christmas.

Tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.