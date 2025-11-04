Explore museums along Joliet’s Route 66

Participants in the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival check out a Route 66 sculpture outside the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Bob Okon)

As we gear up for the centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026, start planning a trip to see some of Joliet’s hidden gem historic sites and crowd pleasing interpretive displays. These institutions offer more than just a chance to get out of your car and stretch your legs – they provide a crucial look at the lasting legacy of the Mother Road and the cultural impact Illinois has had on the world.

Joliet Area Historical Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL

JolietMuseum.org

Relive the heyday of Route 66 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center, where history, pop culture and classic Americana come to life. Housed in a stunning Neoclassical Revival building – once home to the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church – this museum celebrates Joliet’s deep ties to America’s most legendary highways: Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway.

The Route 66 Welcome Center is a must-visit for road-trippers, featuring immersive exhibits, interactive displays, and picture-perfect selfie spots. Snap a shot with the 3D Route 66 sign, step into the world of “The Blues Brothers” – filmed right here in Joliet – or dive into the history of the Illinois & Michigan Canal, the waterway that paved the way for the Mother Road.

Beyond the exhibits, the museum keeps the spirit of Joliet and Route 66 alive with live music events, expert talks, and seasonal celebrations throughout the year. Free parking is available at Ottawa and Webster Streets and, thanks to Heritage Corridor Destinations, you can even visit on select free admission days – check jolietmuseum.org for details.

So whether you’re a history buff, a pop culture fan, or just looking for an authentic Route 66 experience, this stop is an essential road trip.

Explore 9 museums, historic sites and natural spaces located near Joliet's Route 66 - including the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Photo provided Heritage Corridor Destinations

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Gift Shop

9 W. Cass St., Joliet

RoadToRock.org

Rock on down the road to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, a multilevel museum and performance space whose mission is to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois. New exhibits are being installed on the second floor, but the first-floor exhibit gallery and gift shop are currently open to the public six days a week.

The Rock & Roll Museum’s gift shop is home to official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and much more. Many of the items tie into the region’s storied connection to Route 66 and the rich musical history of Illinois. Explore artifacts from some of the past Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees, including such seminal rock bands as Cheap Trick, Styx, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and artists such as Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and John Prine.

James Suhs, a railroad enthusiast, takes photos at the Joliet Railroad Museum located inside the old circa 1913 interlocking signal tower at the Gateway Center Train Station on Friday, May 10, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Railroad Museum

90 E. Jefferson St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org

Jolet has long been a destination for train watching enthusiasts, celebrate this locomotive heritage at the new Joliet Railroad Museum - located within the city’s Gateway Center Train Station. The Railroad Museum is a former circa 1913 interlocking signal tower, known locally as Union Depot Tower, that was preserved and incorporated into the new Gateway Center Train Station.

The museum features information on the railroad companies that operated lines through Joliet and their ensuing legacies. It presents the story of collaboration, cooperation and engineering that went into the 1910-1912 track realignment and elevation project, which included the construction of historic Joliet Union Station and Union Depot Tower. The Railroad Museum also features the mechanisms and controls that coordinated the movement of trains through this critical intersection of east-west and north-south rail travel.

The original screen door of the Slovenian grocery store sits on display at the Martin & Emma Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum

1314 Elizabeth St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org

Explore one of the newest museums in Joliet – The Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum preserves, shares and interprets the Slovenian immigrant experience, their role in community development and their lasting cultural impact on the city through the lens of the Planinsek family.

Old Joliet Prison on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Old Joliet Prison

1125 Collins St., Joliet

JolietPrison.org

Looking to experience an authentic piece of the city’s history first hand? The Joliet Area Historical Museum now is offering a series of special guided tours at the famed Old Joliet Prison. Originally constructed in 1858, this gigantic limestone penitentiary remained in operation until 2002, and has famously been featured in movies like “The Blues Brothers.”

This facility isn’t just steeped in fascinating pop-culture history; in its early years, Joliet held a mixture of regional offenders and Civil War POWs. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers a series of special guided tours at the famed correctional facility. To see a full listing of tours, visit jolietmuseum.org.