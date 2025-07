The Joliet Slammers and Pabst Light put on a show by dropping 2,600 packaged hot dogs in one hour from a helicopter during a Slammers home game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The hot dogs were dropped for the fans to enjoy. Actor Bill Murray, who has part ownership of the team, was there for the game.

