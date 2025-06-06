Take a detour off 66 to enjoy the I&M Canal Corridor’s ‘A Day in the Country’

Looking for a rural adventure just off The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Come see the behind-the-scenes workings of agricultural sites in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area while discovering the rich history of the region. Hop in the car for this self-guided driving tour that will enable you to explore area barns, livestock, food providers and curiosities in a unique, family-friendly event.

Come see the behind-the-scenes workings of agricultural sites in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area while discovering the rich history of the region. Hop in the car for this self-guided driving tour that will enable you to explore the area’s barns, livestock, food providers and curiosities in a unique, family-friendly event.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28, this one-day tour of ag sites around Channahon, Minooka, Newark, Millington and Sheridan will give guests a rare, behind-the-scenes look at sites like a pumpkin farm, centennial barn, dairy farm, museums and local food and flower producers. You’ll also have opportunities to view historical and modern-day farm implements, see live demonstrations and browse ag-related products for sale. All along, you’ll discover the area’s history, architectural elements of the properties and what it means to be a farmer in the 21st century.

Come see the behind-the-scenes workings of agricultural sites in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

This is a self-guided, driving tour that includes nine locations. Buy your tickets online ($25 for adults, kids younger than 17 are free) and check in with your ticket receipt at either the Dollinger Family Farm (the southeastern-most stop: 7420 E. Hansel Road, Channahon) or The Farmacy Farmstand, LLC (the northwestern-most stop: 7260 Oakbrook Road, Newark). At these check-in stops, you will receive wristbands that will enable you to gain entry to the sites. A tour site map also will be provided. The event will occur rain or shine. No dogs allowed on the tour, due to the working nature of these farms.

Here’s a look at just a few of the featured stops on the ag tour:

DOLLINGER FAMILY FARM

Be sure to pick up your wristbands and map at this location if you’re traveling from the East. This Illinois Made recipient and working pumpkin farm is home to an 1800s-era Mule Barn (which was used by the I&M Canal to change out mule teams pulling boats along the canal), Rutherford’s Tavern (which offered food and lodging in the 1800s), the site of the Milk Inn (which was the county’s first restaurant and post office) and Old Cemetery on the Hill (which houses the remains of a family trying to cross the Illinois River in 1825; only the 12-year-old son survived) along with the Bee Barn and Summer Kitchen.

RANCHO REAL SADDLEBREDS

See the inner workings of this horse farm, which cares for, breeds and trains Saddlebred horses. The facilities include a 24-stall barn with an 80 x160 indoor riding area, three outdoor paddocks, a 70 x180 outdoor riding area and a perimeter trail around the property. Plus, they grow all the hay for their horses! Beyond training saddle-type and gaited horses from start to finish, Rancho Real also offers lessons to everyone from beginners to advanced, from tiny tot to adult, and sells and leases horses.

FRIESTAD DAIRY FARM

Visit a true honest-to-goodness family dairy farm! Started in 1979 as a solid way to support and raise a family, Friestad Dairy now milks almost 200 Holstein and Holstein/Jersey crossbred cows with three generations and more than 20 Friestads working on the farm. In addition to the extensive (and impressive) dairy operations, the family also farms several acres of corn and soybeans for market as well as corn, alfalfa hay, winter wheat and triticale as feed for the livestock (in turn using the manure as a natural fertilizer). Come learn how they employ crop rotation, cover crops and minimal tillage practices to protect the land they farm.

To explore more participating locations, and to reserve your space on the tour, visit: iandmcanal.org/agtour