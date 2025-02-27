Stream all of Heritage Corridor Destination’s ‘Secrets and Surprises’

Looking to uncover more of Illinois’ hidden histories? Stream Heritage Corridor Destinations’ ‘Secrets and Surprises’ – this fun and informative short-form podcast series explores some of the state’s lesser-known historical and cultural milestones.

This series of two-minute, bite-sized stories is narrated by Kevin Kollins and delves into the interesting people, places and things that populate Illinois’ past. Produced by Heritage Corridor Destinations to celebrate our 40th anniversary, you’ll find an archive of 40 micro-episodes packed with unexpected and exciting nuggets of local history.

“Chicagoland radio personality Kevin Kollins narrates the story to reveal either an Illinois secret or surprise or both,” said Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “I’m thrilled to share these audio stories about the amazing people, places and things that we’ve found all over Illinois. I hope some of the episodes will inspire listeners to visit the places these stories come from to find out more.”

The series is broadcast on various radio stations throughout Illinois, and can be listened to via popular podcatchers such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and many more.

The first episode highlights the contributions of Illinois entrepreneur J.F. McCullough – a name you might not know – a man whose contributions dot America’s roadways, reinventing how we dine and snack in America. For a highlight close to home, consider starting with “The Story About Clyde Tombaugh.” In just two minutes, it recounts the life and times of the Streator native and internationally known astronomer.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

In one episode, Morton, is highlighted as the “Pumpkin Capital of the World,” where the town’s pumpkin-growing heritage has made it an unlikely center of Halloween celebrations. From festivals to pumpkin pies, Morton has become a key player in the season’s traditions.

In another episode, learn about Whitcomb Judson, the inventor of the zipper. His creation revolutionized the way we fasten clothing, and his work often goes unnoticed despite its impact on everyday life. The story of Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo also takes center stage, showing how the two entrepreneurs created Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizza, changing the city’s culinary scene forever.

The series also uncovers the stories of Charles Gunther, a candy mogul whose fortune helped shape Chicago, and Daniel Hale Williams, a pioneering surgeon who performed one of the first successful open-heart surgeries.

The topics on “Secrets and Surprises in Illinois” are wide-ranging, featuring off-the-wall and unexpected lesser-known trivia about the state’s legendary residents, innovations and unique locations. Upcoming episode topics remain tightly under wraps, but among the episodes already released, you can expect to hear features on beloved treats with local connections, the story of world-record-breaking sculptures, the forgotten Illinois link to a common household fixture and much, much more.

